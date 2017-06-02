Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A trapped horse was rescued by two firefighter crews on Thursday (June 1) after getting stuck in a metal gate in Ley Hill.

Pilgrim, of the stables in Botley Through Ley Hill, got his front hoof trapped in a metal gate in the early hours of Thursday.

Firefighters were called at 7.54am and used hydraulic cutting equipment to release the horse, which was uninjured after the rescue.

Fire crews from Amersham and Aylesbury attended, along with the Animal Rescue Team from Aylesbury and an additional officer.

Crew Commander Alan Still, of Aylesbury Fire Station, spoke about Pilgrim's predicament.

"It appears that Pilgrim became a little impatient for his breakfast and decided to kick the gate off its hinges," he said.

"As a result, his hoof became stuck between two horizontal rails.

"A vet administered a sedative which allowed crews to approach him and carry out the rescue, which involved using hydraulic cutters to cut away the bars."

Bucks Fire and Rescue took to twitter to describe the rescue and said: "You're not you when you're hungry.

"Firefighters and a vet helped Pilgrim out of a spot of bother this morning."

We're glad Pilgrim is uninjured and we hope he will stop horsing around at breakfast time now.