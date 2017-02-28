The video will start in 8 Cancel

In September last year, motorists were shocked to hear terrible explosions rock Buckinghamshire.

People took to social media to describe huge flames tearing through the sky when a mobile crane exploded on the M40.

The chaos that ensued closed some of Britain’s busiest roads as firefighters battled through the night to contain the blaze.

And now, the unsung heroes who fought to close the M25 interchange are being profiled in a new six part TV show on ITV.

The M25 itself which sees 73 million journeys a year.

Tonight’s episode sees traffic officers Steve and Grant called out to a vehicle fire that is out of the ordinary.

The pair are shocked to discover that the 90 tonne crane has exploded and that its wheels have flown into the central reservation.

The 30 minute show, called Britain’s Busiest Motorway, airs at 7.30pm tonight (Tues Feb 28), and is the second in the series.

It is a behind the scenes documentary which shows the hidden army of traffic controllers, patrol officers, engineers and maintenance workers who work tirelessly around the clock to keep the motorway moving.

UK motorways are some of the safest in the world, but in a high-speed environment you are never far from danger.

Around 700 people are seriously injured in accidents on the M25 every year, but it’s not just users of the motorway at risk.

Working on the motorways is one of the most dangerous jobs in the UK, and Traffic Officers and Maintenance Crews are constantly in harm’s way.

Also in tonight’s episode, traffic officers Sam and Phil attend a three-car accident, but while they are trying to remove the vehicles from the carriageway, a fully loaded 44 tonne truck speeds down the hard shoulder breaking the roadblock.

Meanwhile, Jason and his maintenance team are cone-ing off a slip road and dealing with reckless high-speed drivers trying to get off at the junction with only inches to spare.