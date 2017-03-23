What's going to replace the garage in Old Amersha

Bucks could soon see an end to potholes thanks to an £11million overhaul of the county's roads.

The county council announced on Tuesday (March 22) the multi-million pound spend will tackle more than 50 miles of roads and pavements.

The surfacing work is part of Bucks County Council's (BCC) £15.9m package of investment in road improvements in 2017/18.

Transport for Buckinghamshire will also spend nearly £9m on routine maintenance such as pothole filling, safety fencing, gulley emptying, street lighting.

BCC has invested around £110m since 2011 on road surfacing to improve, maintain, and prolong the life and condition of Buckinghamshire's network.



The work identified for 2017-18 continues this rolling programme of priority work, and similar programmes are planned for future years.



More than 100 roads in Buckinghamshire will be surfaced in 2017-18, and preparatory work is due to start in early April followed by the main surfacing treatments from May onwards.



The list of roads, to be finalised by the end of March, is a combination of surfaces needing priority treatment through condition testing, and roads chosen by local councillors under the guidance of TfB engineers.



Transport Cabinet Member Mark Shaw said that in addition to the annual maintenance by TfB, BCC is making improvements to the network by developing new roads.

He said: "The multi-million pound investment on maintenance is only part of the overall approach the county council has to continually improving and expanding the essential network of roads we have in Buckinghamshire.

"There are ongoing projects across the county, which are strengthening our network, from the Stocklake link road in Aylesbury to the Beaconsfield relief road, which open up the network a little bit further and relieve some of the pressure on more historic roads.



"Using funding from central government and from developers, these essential schemes are supporting the growth and development of Buckinghamshire as a whole, as the county expands and more housing is built.”