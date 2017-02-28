Tom shares his recipe for Pub in the Park

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets for celebrity chef Tom Kerridge's first ever summer festival, taking place at Higginson Park, Marlow have sold out in a matter of hours.

A 12,000 ticket pre-sale for Pub in the Park was held on Thursday and a further 2,000 tickets were available on general sale on Friday, selling out early and leaving many hopefuls disappointed.

The festival runs from May 19-21 and will see celebrity chefs and musicians performing and demonstrating to a total of 14,000 people over the weekend.

The festival will also include a pop-up version of Kerridge's award winning Marlow pubs, 'The Coach' and two Michelin-starred 'The Hand & Flowers', along with 'The Star Inn at Harome', which won this year's top gastro pub spot, and Tom Kitchin's 'Scran & Scallie'.

The chef and host 'Bake Off: Crème de la Crème' said: "I can’t wait to welcome everyone to what we hope will be the perfect summers day out in my home town of Marlow.

"We’ve got a cracking line-up of some pretty amazing chef talents, brilliant music and some of the country’s best food, so we want everyone to get together with their friends and family to have a great day out."

Also performing at the event will be Tom Odell, James Morrison, The Fun Lovin’ Criminals and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, alongside some of Tom’s personal favourites such as The Rifles, The Milk and New Street Adventure.

These musical acts will join top chefs like Raymond Blanc, Monica Galetti, Josh Eggerton and Paul Ainsworth as well as Bake Off winner Candice Brown.