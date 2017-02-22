Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three police officers are facing accusations of misconduct for allegedly failing to shut an icy road before a fatal accident.

It is alleged that PC David Stamp, PC Hugh Flanagan and PC Caroline Irwin breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour following a car crash on the A413 Amersham Road.

The trio were called out to the A413, between Wendover and Great Missenden, in the early hours of March 4, 2014.

Driver Martin Kendal had phoned the police at 4.52am to report that he had crashed his car, blaming the ice for the crash.

PC Stamp was the first on the scene, at 5.06am, and was joined shortly afterwards by PC Flanagan and PC Irwin.

It is alleged the three formed an opinon the accident had been caused by ice on the carriageway.

The three then left the scene at 5.26am.

Shortly before 5.54am there was a fatal road traffic collision very close to the location of Mr Kendall’s accident.

All three police are accused of breaching professional policing standards in the following ways:

1. You had a duty to take reasonable steps to prevent persons travelling on the A413 from suffering harm.

2. You failed to carry out any or any sufficient investigation of the circumstances leading to Mr Kendall’s accident.

3. You failed to adequately address the risk to road users posed by the ice that had caused Mr Kendall’s accident.

4. You left the scene of Mr Kendall’s accident when you should have remained there and taken steps to warn road users of the hazard caused by the ice.

5. You failed to request that other officers attend the scene of Mr Kendall’s accident so that they could warn road users of the hazard caused by the ice.

6. You failed to request that other officers attend the scene of Mr Kendall’s accident with appropriate warning signs.

7. You left the scene of Mr Kendall’s accident without ensuring that the carriageway was safe for other road users to use.

8. You left the scene of Mr Kendall’s accident without leaving in place any safety measures or taking any steps to ensure that others would put such measures in place

The misconduct hearing started on Monday (February 21) and it is expected to last until Friday March 3.