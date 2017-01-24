Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two adults and a teenage boy have been charged with the murder of 32 year-old Canadian Suren Sivananthan.

The incident took place between late night on Friday January 20 and 4 am on Saturday January 21 in St Leger Drive, Great Linford.

Gnanachandran Balachandran, 37, of The Fleet, Springfield, Milton Keynes and Kiroraj Yogarajah, 30, of Dunthorne Way, Grange Farm, Milton Keynes were both arrested on Saturday January 21 and have been charged with one count of murder today.

A 17 year-old boy from Croydon was also charged with murder over the same incident, having been arrested on Saturday Januray 21.

All three people charged with murder have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court today.

Three other men have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 23 year-old man from Harrow was arrested yesterday (January 23) and is still in police custody.

A 24 year-old from Harrow was arrested on Sunday January 22 but released without charge later that day.

A 31 year-old man from Milton Keynes was also arrested on Sunday but was released without charge on Monday January 23.