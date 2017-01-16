Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three people have been charged with a series of burglaries in Bucks and Berkshire.

Ruben Smith, aged 33, of no fixed abode, Westley Harcup, aged 39, of Monksfield Way, Slough, and Sarah Belcher, aged 40, of Brammas Close, Slough, were all arrested on Saturday January 7 and charged the following day (Jan 8).

Smith was charged with two counts of robbery, one count of fraud and two counts of burglary.

Harcup was charged with two counts of robbery, one count of fraud and one count of burglary.

Blecher was charged with one count of burglary.

The offences occurred between December 23 and Saturday January 7 in Iver, Chalfont St Peter and Slough.

Smith, Harcup and Belcher appeared at Slough Magistrates Court on the Monday (Jan 9) and were remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on February 6.