Three men have been charged with conspiracy to burgle after thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes were stolen during burglaries across Thames Valley.

Michael Richard Bates, aged 29, from Edinburgh Road, Maidenhead, was charged on April 11. He appeared at Reading Crown Court on May 22.

Liam Sean William Buckley, aged 30, of no fixed abode, was charged on April 11. He appeared at Reading Crown Court on May 22.

Alexander Buckley, aged 25, of no fixed abode, was charged on May 26. He appeared at Berkshire Magistrates’ on the same day.

These charges are in relation to 14 incidents of burglary at business properties in Maidenhead, Windsor, Bracknell, Winnersh, Beaconsfield, Wycombe, Staines and Marlow between October 25 2016 and April 11 2017.

All three men have been remanded in custody and will appear at Reading Crown Court on June 30 2017.