The latest batch of unannounced inspections have found three Bucks hospitals 'require improvement' across all services inspected.

The inspections focused on surgery, end of life care and medical care, including care of the elderly, at Wycombe and Stoke Mandeville hospitals, in September 2016.

In reports published this month, both Bucks Healthcare hospitals were found to have out-of date medication in the pharmacy as well as dirty mortuary trolleys.

There were also inadequate storage facilities for the clothing of deceased patients awaiting collection.

At Stoke Mandeville, equipment on ward 8 was found by inspectors to be covered in a layer of dust, while at Wycombe, anaesthetic logbooks were incomplete and staff did not comply with regulations to check resuscitation equipment daily in some wards.

Inspectors also found that at Wycombe, patients' records were not always completed in full and that "patients did not always have a diagnosis, management plan or care plan which assessed risks to their care".

Both hospitals had adequate staffing levels but in order to achieve this, they had to rely on bank and agency staff for some shifts.

The 12-bed community hospital at Buckingham was also inspected "following the receipt of whistleblowing concerns".

Whilst each hospital has been rated as requiring improvement, out of a total of 35 service domain ratings, the Trust received 21 good, 14 requires improvement and no inadequate ratings.

Areas of praise include the multidisciplinary teams within the hospital as well as “working in partnership with local commissioners to plan and deliver services to meet the needs of local people”.

Bucks Healthcare Chief Executive Neil Dardis said: “We welcome this latest report from the CQC. We are pleased that they acknowledge that some tough challenges have been tackled and improvements made since their last inspection.

“It is clear though that there is still more work to do and the report rightly highlighted those areas where we are not getting it right all the time for our patients and staff.

"We have an ambition to become one of the safest healthcare systems in the country and the recommendations made in these reports will help us with our ongoing quality improvement programme.”

“Importantly however I am proud that the inspection team has once again recognised the caring and compassionate attitude of staff.

"I want to thank all staff whose hard work and dedication have made a real difference to the care and experience we provide to our communities.”