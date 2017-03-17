Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of pounds have been raised for the Florence Nightingale Hospice in memory of a music mogul from Jordans who died in 2016.

A crowd of people at the Jolly Cricketers, Seer Green, saw a cheque worth £2,400 presented to Emma Carroll of the charity in honour of musician, singer and songwriter Nick Bell.

Nick was cared for in the hospice at Stoke Mandeville Hospital during a brave battle with pancreatic cancer.

Before retiring to the village, Nick was a singer and guitarist with Southend band The Receeders, but spent part of his career as a tour manager for the bands Badfinger and Deep Purple.

The Jolly Cricketers team, together with Nick’s widow Georgina, organised a series of fundraising events throughout 2016, including auctions, raffles and a music festival.

And in June last year , a group of musicians came together to record a charity single in tribute to their friend.

Nick introduced live music to the Jolly Cricketers and was the House Musician for many years.

Georgina said: “I’ve fulfilled Nick’s wish to raise money for the hospice, something that he wasn’t able to do.

“The fundraising events have been about celebrating Nick’s life as a fabulous dad and husband too.”

The cheque presentation was part of an evening of live music featuring The Skin and Blister Sisters and Les Payne, who often performed with Nick.