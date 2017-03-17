Thousands of pounds have been raised for the Florence Nightingale Hospice in memory of a music mogul from Jordans who died in 2016.

A crowd of people at the Jolly Cricketers, Seer Green, saw a cheque worth £2,400 presented to Emma Carroll of the charity in honour of musician, singer and songwriter Nick Bell.

Cheque Presentation at Jolly Cricketers pub March 2017. Nick's wife Georgina and daughter Keeley Bell present the cheque to FNHCs Emma Carroll.

Nick was cared for in the hospice at Stoke Mandeville Hospital during a brave battle with pancreatic cancer.

Before retiring to the village, Nick was a singer and guitarist with Southend band The Receeders, but spent part of his career as a tour manager for the bands Badfinger and Deep Purple.

The Jolly Cricketers team, together with Nick’s widow Georgina, organised a series of fundraising events throughout 2016, including auctions, raffles and a music festival.

An airbrush painting of Nick Bell by Paul Karslake

And in June last year , a group of musicians came together to record a charity single in tribute to their friend.

Nick introduced live music to the Jolly Cricketers and was the House Musician for many years.

Georgina said: “I’ve fulfilled Nick’s wish to raise money for the hospice, something that he wasn’t able to do.

The charity single cover that Nick's friends helped make in his memory

“The fundraising events have been about celebrating Nick’s life as a fabulous dad and husband too.”

The cheque presentation was part of an evening of live music featuring The Skin and Blister Sisters and Les Payne, who often performed with Nick.