The 43rd annual Schools of Chesham Carnival has beeen hailed as a fantastic day by the organisers of the event.

Held on Saturday, June 10, thousands of people lined the town's streets with the procession of floats representing local schools, businesses, clubs and charities attracting people in their numbers.

The theme for this year's carnival was Fairy Tales and people fully embraced the spirit in fancy dress, with the money raised shared between the nine infant and junior schools that take part in it.

Sally Hills, carnival representative for Hawridge and Cholesbury School and secretary and trustee of the Schools of Chesham Carnival Committee said: "It was a fantastic day.

"There were lots of happy faces. It was really nice in the nice weather.

"It was nice to bring the community and all the schools together."

The Chesham carnival began in 1974 after founder David Steel saw how much fun people had at a pram race in the town, and he convinced a group of locals and parents to form The Schools of Chesham Carnival Committee.

Mr Steel died in 2012 but his legacy lives on with a trophy named in his honour, which is awarded to a person or team making an outstanding contribution to the day.



Schools of Chesham 2017 Fairy Tales Procession Results:

1st prize Walking Float: Newtown School with Peter Pan

2nd prize Walking Float: Elmtree School with Sleeping Beauty

3rd place Walking Float: Brushwood School with Snow White

Joint 1st prize Float: Hawridge and Cholesbury School with The Little Mermaid and Thomas Harding School with Cinderella

2nd prize Float: Chesham Bois School with Jack and the Beanstalk

(Photo: Tony Steel)

Bucks Examiner Cup: Waterside School with Alice In Wonderland

Local Business Cup: Gamekeepers Lodge