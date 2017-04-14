Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police statistics reveal that nearly 3,000 drivers were caught speeding on one Bucks road last year – an average of eight every day.

Amersham Road (A404), which approaches Little Chalfont from the east, is proving to be an expensive stretch of road for some motorists.

Speed camera data, released by Thames Valley Police, show that 2,942 drivers were found to be speeding on that part of the A404 last year.

Out of those drivers, 885 were caught speeding by fixed speed cameras and the remaining 2,057 were caught by mobile ones – which has more than doubled since 2015.

One motorist was left particularly angered by the road and said police are capitalising on the poor speed limit signage to catch out motorists and raise revenue.

Dr David Rosen, a driver from Lancaster who was caught speeding on the A404, said: “The speed limit drops directly from 60mph to 30mph and such a drastic reduction on an A-road should be very clearly and positively signed.

“The photo shows that the speed limit signs are particularly widely spaced and hence it is all too easy to miss them or assume they are referring to the side roads.

“The signage could be easily and cheaply enhanced by such measures as the addition of yellow backing boards to the signs, countdown signs and on-road marking. That would both improve road safety and help avoid misery for thousands of motorists.”

Dr Rosen has even offered to contribute to the cost of materials but he says Bucks County Council has persistently refused to make any improvements.

"The latest figures clearly show that motorists continue to suffer and action is needed to improve the visibility of the speed limit signs,” he added.

Thames Valley Police responded to Dr Rosen's comments about their mobile cameras and said: “Funds obtained by fixed penalty notices goes to HM Treasury, not to Thames Valley Police.

“Speed cameras provide protection for drivers, other road users and pedestrians, and reassurance for communities. Ultimately, they aim to reduce road casualties.

“Speeding is a serious issue that affects people’s quality of life and more importantly their safety. It is a significant factor in many fatal or serious injury collisions across the Thames Valley. We continue to focus our activity where there are casualty concerns.”