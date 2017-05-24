Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a Chesham property was burgled on Saturday (May 20).

At around 3.55pm, three men gained access into a property on Essex Road, Chesham, through the back door.

The offenders are described as white males all wearing black baseball caps.

Following the burglary, all three were seen jumping over the wall at the front of the house.

Debbie Parker-Boyes, Case Investigator with Thames Valley Police , based in Taplow, made the appeal for witnesses on Sunday (May 21).

She said: "If you saw or heard anything suspicious in the area of Essex Road please contact Amersham Burglary Team via the Thames Valley Police non emergency number."

To report information about the burglary, ring 101 and quote crime reference 43170146050.



If you don’t want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.