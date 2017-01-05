Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thieves have stolen a safe containing more than a £1,000 from a charity shop in Holmer Green.

The burglars broke into Rennie Grove's shop on Pond Approach through a boarded up, unused side door between 1pm on New Years Eve (Sat December 31) and the morning of January 3, having failed to enter through the rear door.

They caused considerable damage to the side door before removing the safe, which was securely bolted to the wall, from the office.

The safe contained around £1,300 and would have funded over 50 hours of nursing care.

Deborah Gould, director of Retail and Trading at Rennie Grove Hospice Care said: “Usually we bank the takings from our shops on a daily basis, but unfortunately because of the extended Christmas break there was about £1,300 in the safe.

"Robberies are always a horrible thing but it is particularly low to steal from a charity shop.

"Even without the costs of the repairs, the money stolen would have funded over 50 hours of nursing care provided by our specialist nurses for local patients in their own homes.”

Shop manager, Bridget Brookland summed up the feelings of local people: “What is especially sad is that this is such a lovely community shop.

"We have around 50 fantastic volunteers all of whom live within a radius of about a mile and who give their time to help ensure we make as much money as possible from the donations of quality clothes and goods made by other local people.

"It is a fantastic example of how local communities can help themselves as the money raised is in turn used to help care for local patients with cancer or another life-limiting illness and provide support for their families.

“I see first-hand every day how hard our volunteers work and how caring local people are when they donate their items to us and it is so disappointing to see a proportion of this cancelled out by one callous act.”

Anyone with any information about the robbery should contact Thames Valley Police on 101.

For further information about Rennie Grove Hospice Care, please go to www.renniegrove.org .