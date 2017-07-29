Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thieves ram-raided a shop front in Iver in the early hours of Thursday (July 27) morning in an attempted smash and grab.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) believe a vehicle was used "deliberately" to crash into the shop on High Street at around 4.40am.

It is believed the thieves were targeting an ATM at the store but could not get to it before they fled the scene shortly after.

A statement from TVP says: "We received a report of a vehicle which we believe deliberately crashed into the front of a shop in High Street, Iver at around 4.40am yesterday (July 27).

"Thieves targeted an ATM at the store but were unable to access it. They then left the scene.

"Police officers are carrying out house to house enquiries as part of the investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and quote ref 171 (27/7)."

Last year, villagers in Chalfont St Giles were in shock after the Co-Op on High Street was ram-raided by burglars.

A gang of thieves reversed a 4X4 into the front of the building before four to six "masked offenders" entered the closed shop and stole an unknown quantity of case cassettes from within the cash machine.