Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thief who targeted “vulnerable members of the community” during a distraction burglary in Great Missenden has been jailed.

Lee Collins, 50, received an 18-month prison sentence at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday June 29.

The court heard that, on July 14, 2016, Collins targeted the home of a couple in their sixties using the trading name “Clarences of Sussex”.

Collins, also known as Lee Kendall, asked to buy antiques from the victims and, while they were distracted, he stole an Omega watch.

The thief was later stopped by Thames Valley Police officers in High Wycombe and a number of items from his vehicle were seized.

Collins, of The Heights, Brighton was charged with theft from a dwelling on 25 October 2016 and was found guilty on June 29 this year.

Investigating officer PC Chris Jamieson, from Taplow Police Station, said the force will strive to bring similar offenders to justice.

“This case related to a burglary targeted at vulnerable members of the community,” he said.

“I am pleased that Collins has been convicted and will be serving time in prison.

“Thames Valley Police will strive to work to bring offenders to justice in this way, especially for offences such as this which cause a lot of concern and impact to the public.

“We will ensure justice is brought to those attempting to target vulnerable members of our communities.”