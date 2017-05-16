Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thief who targeted elderly victims and burgled a house in Chesham has been convicted after committing a series of offences.

Ian Walker, 33, of Cresswell Road, Chesham, pleaded guilty at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Thursday (May 11).

Walker admitted that, between May 1 and May 8, he burgled a property in Riverside Court and stole a television and an Xbox.

On May 9, between 1.35pm and 8.40pm, Walker targeted three female victims on Berkhamstead Road, Franchise Road, and Cameron Road.

The victims, two of whom were over 80-years-old, had their handbags stolen by Walker before he ran off.

Walker used one of the stolen contactless debit cards to buy cigarettes and get £20 cashback from a shop in Bellingdon Road.

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, he was convicted with offences of theft, burglary and fraud by false representation.

PC Daniel Thompson from Taplow Local CID said: “This was a string of offences committed within a short time of each other, all within Chesham.

“The conviction shows good teamwork between local CID, shift and neighborhood officer, in order to identify and locate Walker and bring him before the courts.

“All of the handbag thefts took place during daylight hours and we had a lot of support from members of the public who witnessed the offences.

“I would like to thank them for coming forward and assisting with the investigation.”

Walker has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court at a date which is yet to be confirmed.