A thief broke into house in Flackwell Heath before stealing a computer, wallet, Patek Philippe watch and a gold and diamond ring.

The burglar or burglars smashed the back doors of a house in The Fairway at around 5.15pm on Saturday (December 17).

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Investigating officer PC Leigh Thomas, from High Wycombe Local CID, said: “I would like to speak to witnesses who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at around the time of the offence or anyone with information which could assist our investigation.”

If you have any information about the incident contact High Wycombe Local CID via the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.