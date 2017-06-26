The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The head teacher of a school in Great Missenden has said that he is "very proud" of his staff and students following a recent Ofsted inspection.

The Misbourne school was rated 'Good' following a short inspection.

Ofsted can rate schools at four levels from 'Outstanding' to 'Inadequate'.

The report called the school "harmonious" and included comments such as: "the needs of the students are at the heart of everything."

Headteacher Robert Preston said: “I am so very proud of my staff and students who have worked so hard to achieve the highest possible educational standards which were confirmed by Ofsted.

"As a school, we are aspirational and ambitious and it is really an outstanding learning environment and a real pleasure to be a part of.”