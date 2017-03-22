Richard Aylard, Thames Water director, answers questions after being hit with a fine over £20million

Thames Water will have to pay an unprecedented £20 million fine for polluting the River Thames with one billion litres of raw sewage, a judge ruled today.

Judge Sheridan condemned Thames Water's failings as "diabolical" and called their conduct "disgraceful".

The water company appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court for sentencing after four of its sewage treatment works - in Aylesbury, Didcot, Henley and Little Marlow - pumped unfiltered effluent into the river in 2013 and 2014.

The facilities served in excess of 320,000 people.

The Judge went on to say that the pollution was "a totally avoidable breach in legislation" and the failings would have been foreseeable by any "competent operator".

"Your behaviour was the top end of reckless and, in my view, it was borderline deliberate" he added.

The total fine, of £20,361,140, includes £9 million for pollution at Aylesbury, £8 million for Little Marlow, £800,000 for Didcot and £950,000 for Henley and Littlemoore.

The figure also includes costs to the court of £611,000. All money must be paid with 56 days.

"The fine must be large enough to bring the message home to directors and shareholders" the judge added.

"The fines provided on past offences show that the message did not hit home. The fines given will be made by Thames Water and not by the customers."

The fine trumps the then-record sum of £1 million Thames Water were ordered to pay in January last year, for polluting the Wendover arm of the Grand Union canal with partially treated sewage from their Tring Sewage Treatment Works.

The court also heard how canoe groups had to avoid faeces while stepping in and out of their boats, and members of the public also came across balls of fat, nappies and tampons in the river.

Judge Sheridan went on to call the situation a "deplorable state of affairs", adding,"I do not accept that the lower level management are the only ones to blame".

The judge found Thames Water ‘negligent’ over pollution at Didcot and Amersham and ‘reckless’ over pollution at Little Marlow and Aylesbury.