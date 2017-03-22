Judge Sheridan at Aylesbury Crown Court is preparing to deliver Thames Water's sentence.
Thames Water CEO Steve Robertson makes a statement after receiving the record-breaking fine today.
We deeply regret each of these incidents at six of our sites during the period 2012-14. We asked for these incidents to be considered and sentenced together, because it was clear that our performance in this part of our region, at that time, was not up to the very high standards that we and our customers expect.
Since then we’ve reviewed how we do things at all levels and made a number of key changes. These have included increasing the numbers of staff in key operational roles and investing heavily to improve reliability. As a result, our performance has significantly improved. We understand our huge responsibilities to the environment, have learned from these serious events, and continue to invest at the rate of around £20 million a week on continually improving our service to our customers and the environment.
Who pays Thames Water or You?
There are a lot of Thames Water customers worried that they will see the impact of this fine on their bills.
Judge Sheridan said earlier:
The fine must be large enough to bring the message home to directors and shareholders. The fines provided on past offences show that the message did not hit home. The fines given will be made by Thames Water and not by the customers.
FINE HANDED OUT
Judge Sheridan has ordered Thames Water to pay an unprecendented total of £20,361,140.
The breakdown is as follows:
- £9 million for Aylesbury
- £8 million for Little Marlow
- £800,000 for Didcot
- £950,000 for Henley and Little Moore
The remaining money, £611,000 is the costs to court.
The money is to be paid within 56 days.
Culpability
The judge has found Thames Water ‘negligent’ over pollition at Didcot and Henley and ‘wreckless’ over pollution at Little Marlow and Aylesbury.
Investment
In response to the counsel for Thames Water highlighting their recent investments, Judge Sheridan said:
“Massive investments that have been taking place have not been to right wrongs, but that are for the 33,000 new costumers at Thames Water”
Management
Judge Sheridan thanked the new CEO for his compensation to the people affected by the pollution of raw sewage. He said: “The new CEO is sending out a clear message - your past behaviour and failures is unacceptable, it must stop.”
Further statements
The court also heard how canoe groups had to avoid faeces while stepping in and out of their boats, and members of the public also came across balls of fat, nappies and tampons in the river.
Judge Sheridan went on to call the situation a “deplorable state of affairs”, adding,”I do not accept that the lower level management are the only ones to blame”.
Statements from the Judge
The Judge is summarising the case against Thames Water before giving the sentence.
Judge Sheridan has condemned Thames Water’s failings as “diabolical” and called their conduct “disgraceful”.
He went on to say that the pollution was “a totally avoidable breach in legislation” and the failings would have been foreseeable by any “competent operator”.
“Your behaviour was the top end of reckless and, in my view, it was borderline deliberate” he added.
Background
The water company is at Aylesbury Crown Court for sentencing after four of its sewage treatment works - in Aylesbury, Didcot, Henley and Little Marlow - pumped unfiltered effluent into the river in 2013 and 2014.
The facilities served in excess of 320,000 people.
Background
Thames Water is expected to pay a record-breaking fine after they pumped a billion liters of untreated sewage into the River Thames from four sites.