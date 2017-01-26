Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thames Water Utilities Limited (TWUL) will appear for sentencing at Aylesbury Crown Court on the 2nd and 3rd February with respect to offences at five facilities in the middle and lower Thames Valley during 2013 and 2014.

The facilities involved are four sewage treatment works (STWs), at Aylesbury, Didcot, Henley and Little Marlow, serving a population in excess of 320,000, and a large sewage pumping station at Littlemore.

The prosecutions are under Regulation 38 of the Environmental Permitting (England & Wales) Regulations 2010 and, in the main, involve the discharge of polluting matter into the River Thames or its tributaries and/or breaches of the environmental permits controlling discharges into the relevant watercourse.

There is one charge of pollution to land (with respect to the Little Marlow STW) under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.