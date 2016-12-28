Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly lady fell victim to a 'distraction burglary' earlier this month when she was visited by a man impersonating a police officer.

The man knocked on the door of her home in Humber Way, Langley, claiming to be a local police officer investigating burglaries in the area. The lady invited him in and whilst she was making him a cup of tea, he searched the property and then left.

Although nothing was taken on this occasion, this type of burglary can be dangerous as burglars often target the elderly.

Often distraction burglaries are carried out by teams, with one individual distracting the home owner, while another gains access without the owner being aware. Many victims may not notice that anything has been taken until much later.

They are known to impersonate police officers, council workers, builders and other occupations that people often allow over the threshold to their home.

Thames Valley Police are looking for information about the man who carried out the distraction burglary, described as being white, in his thirties and 6ft 2ins. The man wore a black tunic that appeared to have numbers on the shoulders and black trousers and carried a notebook.

Investigating officer, PC Charlotte Jack from Force CID at Maidenhead, said:

“This is a very serious incident and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have information that can help with our enquiries.

"We’d advise anyone who has someone coming to the house to ask for their identity card and check it carefully.

"Genuine visitors won’t mind if you close the door while you do this.”

If you have any information about this incident you can contact the non-emergency police number 101, or if you do not wish to speak with police, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.