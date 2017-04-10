Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Thames Valley Police officer has been sacked for gross misconduct after punching a man on a train and lying about it.

Inspector Christopher Davidson, who was based in High Wycombe , was dismissed on Thursday (April 6) following a misconduct hearing .

The panel heard that on 11 July 2016 Inspector Davidson was travelling on a train from High Wycombe when he assaulted a man by punching him.

During the investigation, the former officer lied about the events, telling Superintendent Ed McLean that he went over to calm the situation when the man swung at him.

In a witness statement made in September, Inspector Davidson stated his actions were in lawful self-defence, as he said the man caught him in his right eye.

However, the panel concluded Inspector Davidson struck the man first, knowing there was no justification and knowing that his actions were not designed to calm the situation.

Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell said there is no place on the force for officers who behave in the way Inspector Davidson did.

“Inspector Davidson assaulted a member of the public while travelling on a train and was dishonest when providing an account about the circumstances," he said.

“There was no justification whatsoever for his actions.

“We expect our officers to uphold high standards of behaviour, whether they are on or off duty.

"Inspector Davidson failed to do so and there is no place in our force for those who behave in the manner he did.”