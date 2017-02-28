Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Thames Valley police officer has been dismissed from the force today after pleading guilty to five counts of possessing child abuse images.

Police Constable Leigh Morris appeared at Luton Magistrates Court on February 9 on three counts of making indecent photographs/pseudo-photographs of a child, one offence of possession of an extreme pornographic image, and one offence of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

The officer was arrested at his home on July 7 last year, and the charges came after interrogation of his personal mobile phone and computers.

It was alleged that Police Constable Morris breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour as set out in Regulation 3 and the Schedule 2 to the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2012 in respect of ‘Discreditable Conduct’, which amounts to gross misconduct.

He was subsequently released from the force without notice today, Tuesday February 28.

Detective Chief Superintendent Chris Ward, head of Thames Valley Police Professional Standards Department, said: “A serving police officer receiving a criminal conviction for possessing such offensive material brings discredit on the police and undermines the public confidence in the police service.

“Therefore, following today’s special case misconduct hearing chaired by the Chief Constable Francis Habgood at Thames Valley Police Headquarters, Kidlington, PC Morris was dismissed from the Force without any notice.”