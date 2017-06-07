Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old man was hospitalised after being stabbed in Burnham on Saturday night (June 3).

At around 10pm, the victim was walking in Almond Road when he was approached from behind by unknown males.

The 19-year-old was then assaulted with an unidentified item, which caused a stab wound to his thigh and left the victim hospitalised.

He required medical treatment because of his injuries and is still in hospital.

The offenders have been described as two or three males who were wearing dark clothing at the time of the attack.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Luke Pratt, from Aylesbury Force CID, spoke about the appeal launched by Thames Valley Police .

“We have launched an investigation and we are determined to identify those responsible," he said.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious behaviour in the area.

“If you have information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting incident reference 43170161411.”

If you do not want to give your name, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.