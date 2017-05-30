Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal for information after multiple vehicles were broken into in Hyde Heath.

Between 4.30pm on Monday May 22 and 10am on Tuesday May 23, four vehicles were targeted on Brays Meadow, Meadow Way, and Saunders End.

During this time, bank cards, sunglasses, a sat nav, cash and a camera were stolen.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone in the area who may have witnessed the offences or seen anything suspicious.

“If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43170148974', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Vehicle crime makes up more than a quarter of all recorded crime in the UK and so, following the thefts, Thames Valley Police has reissued advice on how to avoid being targeted.

They advised: “Always lock your car, wind up the windows and close the sunroof, even if you’re only leaving it for a few minutes.

“You should also double check it’s locked before leaving. It only takes a few seconds for your valuables to be stolen from an unlocked car.

“Never leave valuable possessions such as handbags, laptops, phones or sat navs on show inside a vehicle- this makes it much more likely to be targeted by thieves.

“Even items of little value, such as shopping bags and clothing, may tempt a potential thief to break into the vehicle to see whether they contain anything worth stealing.

“Keep your possessions out of view, or take them with you.”