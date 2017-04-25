Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police launched an urgent appeal after an inmate escaped from a Buckinghamshire jail on Friday (April 21).

James Delahoyde, 40, is a prisoner at HMP Springhill and was last seen there at 8.15pm on Friday.

The prisoner was sent to Grendon Underwood jail after he was convicted of drug offences.

Thames Valley Police said the inmate is a white man, slim, about 6ft, with receding brown hair and brown eyes.

Delahoyde was last seen wearing dark trousers and a long-sleeved top.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Simone Marples of Force CID, warned members of the public against approaching Delahoyge.

She said: “I am appealing to anyone with any information regarding James’ whereabouts to contact police immediately.

“If you see James or know where he is please call 999, or call 101 with any other information quoting reference 65 (22/04/17).

“James has links to Slough but we would also ask residents in Buckinghamshire to be vigilant and please keep an eye out for him.

“We would ask that you do not approach James, instead contact police as soon as possible."

To give information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.