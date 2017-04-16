Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A detective, working in counter terrorism for the Thames Valley Police , will face a misconduct hearing after allegedly being racist to a colleague.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Mottau is accused of gross misconduct after he apparently placed a black toy monkey on a black female colleague's desk.

Mr Mottau is accused of then making racist comments to the female member of staff, including: “When the black monkey sings, it is your turn to make the tea.”

He is alleged not to have let the woman move the black monkey and made various comments to her of a racist, inappropriate and disrespectful nature.

These included, on more than one occasion, asking her if she would like to embrace the black monkey and indicating that, as she had the black monkey, it was her time to make him a drink.

Mr Mottau is accused of failing to treat a colleague with respect and courtesy, failing to act with fairness and impartiality and behaving in a manner likely to bring discredit on the police.

He will face a four-day hearing, starting on Monday April 24 at Thames Valley Police Headquarters in Kidlington.