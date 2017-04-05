Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two teens have been jailed following a series of theft and burglary offences – a number of which happened in the county.

Tiago Mendes, 19, of Thorpe Crescent, Watford, pleaded guilty to nine counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary and two counts of theft.

Patrick Hanrahan, 18, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

The year of offences took place from January 2016 in addresses in Denham, Little Chalfont, Stokenchurch, Chalfont St Peter and Amersham, as well as in Harrow and Northwood.

The 13 offences included stealing a car from Stokenchurch, two laptops and a television in Little Chalfont , car keys from Amersham and a range of items from a Denham house.

Both teens were convicted on Friday March 29 and were sentenced on the same day.

Mendes, who admitted his involvement in more offences, was sentenced to a total of six years and three months’ imprisonment and was disqualified from driving.

Hanrahan was sentenced to a total of two years and eight months’ imprisonment and was also disqualified from driving.

Investigating officer, PC James Wiggs, of Thames Valley Police in Amersham police station responded to the sentencing.

“I am pleased with these convictions and that both Mendes and Hanrahan have received significant custodial sentences,” he said.

“I would also like to mention PC Penny Jefferys for her work in securing these convictions.

“This shows the consequences of theft and burglary, and that Thames Valley Police will thoroughly investigate these crimes, and where possible, look to secure convictions.”