A pair of teenagers have been sentenced to time in a youth institution after following a man through Amersham town centre before assaulting him.

The teenagers threatened and assaulted the victim - a 37-year-old man - and admitted intending to rob him.

Aylesbury Crown Court heard on Monday (March 27) how the 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and Jordan Pearce, 18, of Underwood Road, High Wycombe, started following the man as he walked in Plantation Road.

The attack, on August 8 last year, left the victim bruised.

A member of the public witnessed the incident and called police, which caused the pair to flee the scene.

On Monday in court, the teenagers admitted one count each of assault with intent to commit robbery. They were sentenced on the same day.

Both will serve their time in a youth offender institution – Pearce will serve a two and-a-half years and the 17-year-old will be detained for one year and four months.

Investigating officer PC Christopher Jamieson of Taplow Local CID condemned the robbery.

“This was an unprovoked attack which caused distress to the victim, as well as physical injuries,” the Thames Valley Police officer said.

“This conviction shows that people can feel confident that Thames Valley Police will thoroughly investigate crimes of this nature, and will look to make arrests and to charge people responsible wherever possible.”

To report a crime call Thames Valley Police on 101 or dial 999 in an emergency.