A 17 year-old and 15 year-old have been arrested after two men were stabbed in a religiously aggravated attack at a bus stop in Langley.

A group of males, believed to be armed with a knife and baseball bat, approached the victims at the bus stop at the end of Mendip Close on Common Road at around 10.35pm on Friday March 17.

Police believe they used religiously-offensive language towards the victims, one in his late twenties and another in his forties.

They then attacked the two men, one of whom suffered stab wounds to his leg and back and the other to his stomach. Both victims required medical treatment and remain in hospital at the time of writing.

The teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of religiously-aggravated grievous bodily harm and are out on bail until May 13.

The offenders are described as:

•A black male in his teens, around 5ft 10ins, slim, wearing a baseball cap.

•A black male in his teens or early twenties, average build, shorter than the first male.

•A white male, average build, wearing a dark grey tracksuit.

•A male wearing a jacket, who possibly had a dog with him.

Police believe there were other males, wearing hoods, at the scene, but have no further descriptions of them yet.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable James Rocks from Maidenhead CID, said: “Both victims have sustained significant injuries from this incident and a thorough investigation is now underway.

"We would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or who may be able to assist with enquiries to please come forward, so that the offenders can be brought to justice for their actions.

"If anyone has any information, no matter how insignificant they feel it may be, please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting incident number 43170079240."

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.