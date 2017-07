Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a man has been charged with the rape of a woman in Buckinghamshire.

Jack Ashby, 19, of Nelson Close, Winchmore Hill, near Amersham, was charged in connection with a reported rape on September 27, 2016.

The teen was arrested on the same day and was charged on Thursday June 29 with one count of rape.

Ashby been released on bail and is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on July 28.