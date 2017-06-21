Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager is in hospital with head injuries after he crashed a moped he was riding along Church Lane in Wexham.

The 17-year-old remains in a serious but stable condition at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, after the crash on Wednesday (June 14).

Thames Valley Police has now launched an appeal for witnesses and has urged members of the public and motorists to come forward with any information.

The teen from Slough was riding the black moped travelling from the A412 Uxbridge Road in the direction of Wexham Park Hospital when he fell off his bike and came to rest in the road.

A passing ambulance stopped to tend to him and took him to Wexham Park Hospital, but he was later transferred to the John Radcliffe Hospital.

He sustained head injuries and remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Investigating officer Police Constable Marcus Audoin, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “We believe that a number of motorists might have been in the area when this incident occurred.

"I would like them to please get in touch as they might have important witness information.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '970 14/06/2017', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously .