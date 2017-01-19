Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged with murder following a stabbing at a property in Brompton Close on Monday January 16.

Brandon Lavender, 18 of Brompton Close was arrested on Monday on suspicion of attempted murder and was re-arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder after the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The victim, who has been named as 26 year-old Daniel Lavender of Aylesbury was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital on Monday morning but succumbed to his injuries early on Tuesday morning.

A post-mortem carried out on the same day confirmed that the cause of death was complications from a stab wound to the abdomen.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Brandon Lavender was charged with one count of murder yesterday and will appear in court later today (January 19).