A 12 year-old boy was left with bruising and cuts after being beaten up by a gang of 13 to 14 year-olds in Chequers Avenue, High Wycombe.

The attack took place at 3.50pm on Monday January 2, a bank holiday. The boy was in Chequers Avenue when he was approached and attacked by a group of six or seven boys aged roughly 13 to 14.

The attackers wore dark hooded jumpers and Nike side-bags and sported dark face-coverings.

A boy aged 14 was arrested by Thames Valley Police on suspicion of one count of assault by beating and has been bailed. Police are looking to speak with any witnesses who may have seen what took place.

Investigating officer PC Colin Targett from High Wycombe police station said:

“This is a very serious incident which has left the victim shaken and injured. I would ask members of the public to contact me with any information they may have by calling 101.

“If you don’t want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”