Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 18 year-old from London has been handed a 16 month prison term this week after police found several wraps of class A drugs on his person.

Anas Omar of Church Street, Edmonton, London pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply diamorphine (heroin).

As well as the prison sentence, Omar was ordered to pay £45, to be awarded to a local charity, and forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.

Omar had been stopped in a vehicle by police at 1.30pm on March 4 2016 in Bridgeway, Milton Keynes and found to have four wraps of heroin and ten wraps of cocaine on his person.

A further search in custody revealed he had 17 wraps of heroin and 26 wraps of crack cocaine concealed on his person.

Omar's mobile phone also revealed messages 'consistent with the supply of drugs'.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Alana Heaver of Local CID based at Milton Keynes police station, said:

“I welcome the sentence that Omar has received and hope that he uses this time to reflect on his actions.

“Drugs destroy lives, families and communities. I hope this sends a warning to anyone who is in possession of or who deals class A drugs in Milton Keynes that Thames Valley Police will robustly investigate such offences, make arrests and bring defendants before the courts.

“I would urge residents who see or hear anything unusual in their neighbourhoods which leads them to suspect drugs are being misused or dealt to contact Thames Valley Police via our non-emergency enquiry centre on 101.

“If you do not want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”