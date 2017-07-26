Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gang of teenagers, who stamped on a 13-year-old's head during a two-hour rampage across Bucks, have been jailed.

The group, whose youngest member is just 13-years-old, carried out a string of robberies and assaults in Gerrards Cross and High Wycombe in December last year.

At around 4.30pm on December 30, the group threatened a 13-year-old boy with a knife in East Common, Gerrards Cross.

He was knocked to the ground before the youths stamped on him repeatedly for several minutes and made off with his phone, said Thames Valley Police.

The gang then travelled to the Eden Centre in High Wycombe where they attacked a woman before throwing her to the ground and stole a 14-year-old boy's backpack.

An 18-year-old man was also attacked by six members of the gang.

Eight boys have now been convicted in connection with the series of attacks and robberies after being charged between April 19 and April 21 this year.

Detective Constable Chris Jamieson said: “This successful prosecution demonstrates the police and the justice system will not tolerate gang violence.

"[We] will continue to work hard to keep our communities safe by protecting and reassuring the public.”

The full convictions at Aylesbury Crown Court run: