A gang of teenagers, who stamped on a 13-year-old's head during a two-hour rampage across Bucks, have been jailed.
The group, whose youngest member is just 13-years-old, carried out a string of robberies and assaults in Gerrards Cross and High Wycombe in December last year.
At around 4.30pm on December 30, the group threatened a 13-year-old boy with a knife in East Common, Gerrards Cross.
He was knocked to the ground before the youths stamped on him repeatedly for several minutes and made off with his phone, said Thames Valley Police.
The gang then travelled to the Eden Centre in High Wycombe where they attacked a woman before throwing her to the ground and stole a 14-year-old boy's backpack.
An 18-year-old man was also attacked by six members of the gang.
Eight boys have now been convicted in connection with the series of attacks and robberies after being charged between April 19 and April 21 this year.
Detective Constable Chris Jamieson said: “This successful prosecution demonstrates the police and the justice system will not tolerate gang violence.
"[We] will continue to work hard to keep our communities safe by protecting and reassuring the public.”
The full convictions at Aylesbury Crown Court run:
- A 13-year-old boy from High Wycombe pleaded guilty to a count of robbery in Gerrards Cross and a further count of robbery in the Eden Centre. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and assault by beating against the 18-year-old man. He was sentenced to two years and eight months’ imprisonment.
- A 14-year-old boy from High Wycombe pleaded guilty to one count of robbery in Gerrards Cross, two counts of assaults by beating involving the female and 18-year-old man in the Eden Centre. He was sentenced to one year and eight months’ imprisonment.
- A 14-year-old boy from Loudwater pleaded guilty to one count of robbery in Gerrards Cross, and one count of assault by beating in the Eden Centre against the 18-year-old man. He was sentenced to one-and-a-half years’ imprisonment.
- A 14-year-old boy from High Wycombe pleaded guilty to one count of robbery in Gerrards Cross, and one count of assault by beating in the Eden Centre against the 18-year-old man. He was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.
- A 14-year-old boy from Seer Green pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating against the 18-year-old man at the Eden Centre. He is due to sentenced on September 4.
- A 14-year-old boy from Loudwater, was found guilty of one count of robbery following a five day trial at the same court on Friday June 30, in connection with the robbery at East Common, Gerrards Cross, and pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating in relation to the incident involving the 18-year-old man at the Eden Centre. He is due to be sentenced on 4 September.
- A 14-year-old boy from Beaconsfield was found guilty at the same trial of one count of robbery in connection with the incident in Gerrards Cross. He was sentenced to one year and nine months’ imprisonment. The sentencing took place at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday (July 19).
- Kamal Brown, aged 19, of Micklefield Road, High Wycombe, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 14 June. He bought the stolen phone from the gang on the day of the offences. He was given a community order, a requirement of 50 hours of unpaid work and was fined a total of £370.