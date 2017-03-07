Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 15 year old boy was attacked by two men while playing an Under-16 football match for Lambourn Football Club at Burnham.

The boy was playing in the match between Labourn Football Club and Burnham Football Club on Sunday March 5 when, in the second half, two men attacked him.

He was left with bruising to his chest and injuries to his face and leg and had to be treated in hospital for his injuries, but has since been discharged.

PC Matt Styles, investigating officer said: “We would be keen to hear to anyone who was at the match and witnessed the altercation to contact us.”

If you have any information please contact PC Styles via the Thames Valley Police Enquiry Centre on 101 quoting URN 1250 5/3.

If you don't want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.