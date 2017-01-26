Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 17 year-old boy was assaulted in an alleyway near a kebab shop in Conniburrow Boulevard, Milton Keynes at 3.30pm on Monday January 23.

The victim was first attacked by a teenager who was then joined by another as they assaulted him, oocasioning actual bodily harm.

One of the offenders held the victim in a headlock while the other struck him over the head leaving him with a large cut.

Both offenders then continued to punch the victim as he lay on the floor.

Both offenders were described as being white, with one in his late teens, skinny and around 5ft 8inches tall. He has short, medium to light brown hair and was wearing a dark coat.

The second offender is described as being between 17 an d 18 years of age, skinny and around 6ft tall. He was wearing a light coloured T-shirt, tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Investigating officer PC Kerry White, based at Milton Keynes police station, said:

“If you have any information about the incident please contact me via the Thames Valley Police via the non-emergency number 101.

“If you don’t want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”