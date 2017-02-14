Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chalfont St Peter teenager who was diagnosed with a tumour is set to be a charity’s youngest ever marathon runner.

Daniel Burridge, from Glebe Road, will be lacing up his trainers for the London Marathon later this year, raising funds for Brain Tumour Research.

Doctors diagnosed the 18-year-old with a tumour on his pituitary gland in January 2016 but following an agonising six week wait learnt it was fortunately benign.

He said: “It was a day after my scan that everything became a lot more serious.

“Mum [Kate] had a phone call from the consultant who told her they found a tumour.

“Mum and dad were left to tell me - although I had already worked that out for myself.

“Mum found the wait much more worrying than me. It really affected her.

“I was more worried about whether I was going to be able to continue boxing.”

The youngest of three children, at 17 Daniel was just 5ft 5inches tall and weighed just eight stone, while his dad, Roy, towered over him at 6ft 4inches.

Tests by a pediatrician revealed his bone age was two and a half years behind what it should be.

He was prescribed growth hormones and sent for an MRI scan, which revealed he had a tumour.

He said: “I knew there was something wrong when I saw a small spot of dense colour in the black and white image of my head.

“I was genuinely scared. I knew that wasn’t normal and could indicate a tumour.

“I was even more scared to say anything to my mum as I knew it would affect her even worse.”

But on March 10 the family were overjoyed to learn the tumour was benign and Daniel, who his in his last year at Dr Challoner’s Grammar School, has plans to go to university.

He is studying for A Levels in further maths, physics and geography, having taken maths last year, and is hoping to study mechanical engineering at Imperial College London or Bath University.

He said: “I realise I have been very lucky and that thousands of others diagnosed with brain tumours are not so fortunate, which is why I want to give something back.

“I ran my first half-marathon at the age of 14 under my brother’s name because the minimum age was 15.”

To make a donation visit www.virginmoneygiving.com/DanielBurridge, or visit www.braintumourresearch.org for more information.