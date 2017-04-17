Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are searching for the man who damaged the windscreens of two Chesham police cars using what is thought to be a pick-axe handle.

At around 9.50pm on Tuesday April 11, a man was seen walking on Broad Street before he entered the rear yard of the police station.

Using his weapon, the offender damaged the windscreen of both a police Vauxhall Corsa and a Vauxhall Vivaro van parked inside the yard, say police.

He then walked towards a white Ford Fiesta and hit the vehicle twice on its windscreen and also damaged a red Hyundai in the next bay.

After damaging four vehicles, the offender left the station yard and was seen walking down Broad Street.

He was spotted at around 9:50pm near Higham Road's junction.

Investigating officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who saw a white Flatbed vehicle travelling from the Berkhamsted Road towards Higham Road.

This car is believed to have driven past the station and police believe the occupants may have information which could help their investigation.

Police Constable Scott Lear, a Thames Valley Police officer based at Amersham Police Station, condemned the man's actions and said it was a “mindless act”.

“A thorough investigation is now underway and we are appealing directly to the community to help us bring the person responsible to justice,” he said.

“Damaging police vehicles is a mindless act which puts them temporarily out of action whilst they undergo repairs.

“We are determined to locate and identify the offender. If you have any information regarding this incident please call the Thames Valley Police 24-hour enquiry centre on 101, quoting incident reference 43170105707.”