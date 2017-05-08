Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two of the richest people in the south east live in Bucks, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Lord Rothschild, who lives in the parish of Waddesdon, and Peter Jones, based in Fulmer, are the 13th and 20th wealthiest people to live in the county.

Lord Rothschild lives in Eythorpe and partially commissioned the award-winning Flint House.

Nestled in the fields of the Rothschild's estate at Waddesdon Manor, Flint House was named House of the Year by the Royal Institute of British Architects.

He saw his wealth jump by £85 million in the past year, to £735 million.

The Rothschild family owned a number of properties in Bucks, but most have been handed over to the National Trust, including Waddeson Manor.

Celebrity business tycoon Peter Jones is the only other Bucks-based person to make an appearance in this year's list.

The entrepreneur, star of the BBC's Dragon's Den, is the 20th richest person to call the south east their home.

Born in Maidenhead, Berkshire, the reality TV star lives in Fulmer with his family and has a string of businesses based in Marlow, according to Companies House.

He lived in Beaconsfield prior to his move in 2011 but two years ago had his knuckles rapped over a breach of planning rules involving a tennis court.

He also founded the Peter Jones Enterprise Academy in 2009 at Amersham and Wycombe College, Stanley Hill, Amersham.

His wealth hasn't changed over the past year, with the list revealing his wealth of £475 million.

Overall, some of Britain's richest people own multi-million-pound properties in the south-east.

Surrey-based Jorn Rausing topped the table as the richest person in this part of the world, with his 2017 wealth at £9.66 billion.

His uncle Hans Rausing came second with £9.25bn, and Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell are the 11th richest.

The full list, released on Sunday (May 7), revealed the wealth of the 1,000 richest people in Britain.

As reported in the national media, it has been a boom year for the country's wealthiest, who saw their wealth rise by 14%.

Siri and Gopi Hinduja are the richest people in the UK, with £16.2 billion.

Robert Watts, the compiler, said: “This year’s larger than ever Rich List lays bare how the fortunes of Britain’s richest 1,000 people have fared amid the astonishing events of the past 12 months.

“The south east of England has become a magnet to some of the world’s richest people in recent years, with some stunning properties and close links to London.

“However, our list shows there is a lot more to this part of the country’s wealth creation than international super rich and fortunes made from finance.

"We also find entrepreneurs who have built up impressive empires from pharmaceuticals, care homes and ejector seats - even banging out a few memorable tunes.

“This illustrates the growing diversity we’re seeing in the Rich List - with fortunes made in increasingly diverse fields.”