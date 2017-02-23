Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storm Doris has been raging today with gale force winds attacking the country.

West Midlands Police confirmed a woman passed away in Wolverhampton in an incident relating to the storm.

In Chesham, a lady was injured when a tree fell on her car on Hollow Way Lane. Firefighters from Amersham and High Wycombe attended the scene and released the woman shortly after 2pm and the road is closed to traffic at present.

All Chiltern Rail lines are currently blocked after a tree has fallen on the line between Hatton and Gerrards Cross.

We've also received reports of a large tree falling on Bois Lane at school pick up time. The road was reportedly blocked as an ambulance carried a woman away.

A tree fell on to a power line in Seven Hills Road, Iver Heath. Firefighters from Gerrards Cross attended and left the scene with electrical engineers handling the aftermath.

A tree fell on a car in Candlemas Mead, Beaconsfield. Firefighters attended the scene but nobody was trapped

Thames Valley Police have issued advice, following an increased number of emergency calls. They are requesting that members of the public only dial 999 in cases of genuine emergency.

They encouraged people to follow advice issued by the Met Office and plan journeys accordingly.

Transport for Bucks have asked that you call 01296 382416 to report emergencies on the road.

South Bucks council have advised to call 105 in case of a power cut and to keep a torch handy.