A girl is fighting for her life after a section of the ceiling at Southwood Middle School, Bryony Place, Milton Keynes collapsed yesterday (February 23).

The 8 foot by 5 foot section of ceiling collapsed just after 3.30pm, while around forty children were gathered in the hall. One child was treated for minor injuries at the scene but another had to be taken to hospital after sustaining life threatening injuries.

It is thought that the collapse was a result of the adverse weather caused by Storm Doris which caused damage across the county and claimed a life in Wolverhampton earlier that day.

Local Policing Commander for Milton Keynes, Acting Supt Vince Grey said:

“Our priority is the two children who have been injured by the collapse of the ceiling. South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SCAS) was called to the scene and treated one child who had minor injuries.

"Thankfully, the child did not require treatment at hospital. Another child was assessed and treated at the scene by SCAS for life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

"Our thoughts are with the child and their family at this extremely difficult time.

“The area was evacuated following the partial collapse of the ceiling. At the time of the collapse, there were about forty people in the sports hall.

“It is possible that the collapse of the ceiling was caused by the adverse weather conditions that the country has been experiencing overnight and into today.

"However, we will be conducting a joint-investigation with Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service to determine the cause. Representatives from Milton Keynes Council also attended the scene.

“There is a cordon in place within the school but no other buildings have been affected and there are no road closures in place at this time.”

A spokesperson for the school said: “We are co-operating fully with the relevant authorities in this investigation.

“Our thoughts are of course with this child and her family at this very difficult time.”