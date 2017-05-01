Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stoke Mandeville Hospital is set to receive a funding boost of £1million to ease pressure on the A&E department next winter.

The cash comes as part of a £100million capital funding pot, which was outlined in the spring budget by the Chancellor Philip Hammond.

Earlier this year, the NHS faced a crisis after the British Red Cross was drafted in to help, with damning figures showing overloaded A&Es had shut their doors 42 times in one week.

The emergency response charity branded the situation a humanitarian crisis as the NHS struggled to cope with winter demand.

Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust was just one of a number of others from across the country to issue an urgent plea on Twitter asking people to stay away from A&E.

Advice was issued "due to an exceptionally high surge in attendances", and people were asked to only go if they were advised to do so by a doctor or pharmacist or it was a genuine emergency.

So far, £55.09 million of the fund has been allocated to 70 NHS hospitals across the country, which is hoped to ease pressure on emergency departments in time for winter.

Stoke Mandeville Hospital is just one of the 70 being awarded a slice of the funding.

Isobel Day, divisional director integrated medicine at the hospital, said: “The funding will enable the trust to develop its urgent and emergency care facilities to provide care for patients who do not require treatment within the specialist Emergency Department, improving waiting times for all patients and improving the overall patient experience.”

The funding will be used by hospitals to meet the 95% standard of admitting, transferring, or discharging patients within four hours by ensuring patients are treated in the most appropriate setting.

The plans outlined by trusts include primary care streaming and co-locating GP practices within A&E departments to ensure patients are treated in the most appropriate setting.

This investment is one part of a 10 point A&E plan being implemented across the NHS this year to get performance to 95% during 2018.