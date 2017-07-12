Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two new “state-of-the-art” facilities were officially opened at the National Film and Television School (NFTS) in Beaconsfield on Friday (July 7).

The opening ceremony, which was attended by more than 100 leading industry executives from the film, TV and games industry, was led by Rt Hon Ed Vaizey MP, a former Minister of State for Digital and Culture.

Mr Viazey announced the names of the buildings to be the Channel 4 Rose Building, after the channel's late senior commissioning editor David Rose, and Sky Studios.

(Image: Rob Parish)

The MP, who worked for the UK Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), spoke at the opening and said the buildings will mean the school can continue to provide “unrivalled” film education to students.

“I'm thrilled to be opening these new buildings,” he said.

“The NFTS is one of the world's leading film schools and these new facilities will ensure it continues to provide an unrivalled film education to students from all around the world, as well as maintaining the UK's justified reputation for film-making.”

The two buildings were developed at the school due to financial support and investment from the DCMS, Channel 4, Sky and the Buckinghamshire Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership.

It comes as part of a £20 million development of the school, comprising a 4K Digital Content Studio and two teaching buildings covering 20,000 square feet.

New facilities included in the developments include a second cinema and supplementary teaching space to accommodate the latest generation of school courses.

(Image: Rob Parish)

The new content studio benefits from the donation of the latest professional equipment from Sony, including a vision mixer, cameras, server, recorder and studio hub.

Stephen Louis, the vice-chairman of the School’s board of governors, said the development of the top-quality facilities marks an “important milestone” for the school.

He said: “The opening of these state-of-the-art facilities is an important milestone for the NFTS and will ensure it can continue to build its worldwide reputation for delivering excellent film, TV and games education.

“I would like to thank our supporters for their time and financial contributions, which help to ensure the School remains one of the world’s best places to develop creative and technical talent.

(Image: Rob Parish)

“I also want to thank Ed Vaizey, who has consistently been one of the School’s biggest supporters.”

Gary Davey, managing director for content at Sky, said: “Today is another significant step in Sky and the National Film and Television School’s 20 year partnership as we proudly unveil one of the most advanced dedicated training facilities in the UK, where the next generation of talent will have the ability to shoot, record and stream live content in high definition 4K.”