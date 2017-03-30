Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after three vehicles were found on fire in Chesham on Saturday (March 23).

Police were called at 3.55am after two parked cars, an orange Nissan Note and a blue Vauxhall Corsa, were on fire in Pearce Road and Lyndhurst Road.

Shortly after 4.30am, another report was received about a parked lorry being broken into with the cab on fire in Short Way. A man in black was seen to run away from it.

There were no injuries in the vehicle fires but all three incidents are being investigated as arson and it is believed they may all be linked.

Sergeant James Ellis of Chiltern and South Bucks Local Policing Area is appealing for any witnesses or people with information to come forward.

“We fully appreciate that the local community may be concerned by these events, especially in light of the previous spate of vehicle arsons the town suffered last year,” he said.

“Officers have already conducted extensive house-to-house enquiries, to identify witnesses and CCTV of the incidents.

“We have also been supported by Bucks Fire and Rescue, who have provided fire prevention advice to concerned residents.

Mr Ellis said it was likely the vehicles were all targeted in order to steal items from them and he urged local residents not to leave personal possessions in their cars.

He added: “Current information indicates these victims were chosen at random, and these crimes are not believed to be related to the series of vehicle arsons in early 2016.

“We would very much like to hear from anyone who has further information about these arsons, and would encourage the reporting of any suspicious activity.”

If you witnessed any of the above incidents or have any information, please call Thames Valley Police on 101 or contact the independent Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.