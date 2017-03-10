Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The South Bucks town of Marlow has made the Sunday Times Best Places to Live in the South East list this year.

The list, part one of which will release this Sunday, March 12, found that Marlow was one of the top 15 places to live in the South East.

The Thames-side town is well known for its glorious countryside views and premium house prices. It has even played host to the wedding of Hollywood A-lister George Clooney to top human rights barrister, Amal.

The judges assess a wide range of factors, from jobs, exam results and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops in order to compile the definitive top locations to make your home.

The rankings are produced using a mixture of robust data on crime and education and the expertise of the judging panel and their own experiences of the villages, towns and cities, such as local pubs, ease of transport and the range of attractive property.

Below is the list of the top places in the South East.

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live: South East (alphabetical order)

Place County Crowborough East Sussex Farnham Surrey Finchampstead Berkshire Godalming Surrey Hambledon Hampshire Harpenden Hertfordshire Hove Brighton and Hove Lymington Hampshire Margate Kent Marlow Buckinghamshire St Albans Hertfordshire Stockbridge Hampshire Tadley Hampshire Wadhurst East Sussex Wallingford Oxfordshire

Commenting on The Sunday Times Best Places to Live, Home Editor Helen Davies said: “This is the fifth year we have compiled the list, and this year’s is even bigger and better - the guide is more personal, more detailed and more comprehensive than ever before.

"The list weighs up everything from considering the likely impact of the local plan, to whether the post office is still open, the range of housing, and the quality of the coffee.

"Numbers on a spreadsheet can only tell us so much, so we carefully balance statistics with our writers’ decades of knowledge and expertise to create the definitive list of the best places to live in the UK."