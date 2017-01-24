Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The devastated son of a 95-year-old who was knocked down and killed in Chalfont St Peter has vowed that his late father ‘will never be forgotten’.

Ernie Moody was hit by a black Vauxhall Astra in Lower Road, close to the junction with Grange Road, on June 27 last year.

The 38-year-old driver, Mark Ringrow, received a 24 week prison sentence at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday (January 23) and was banned from driving for two years and six months.

Ringrow, from Aylesbury, was charged with one count of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Mr Moody’s son Ken said: “We’re content that it’s brought closure for a very unhappy period in the last six months and justice has been followed.

“All of this is not going to bring him back and the family’s devastated and miss him terribly.

“The police in this have been absolutely first class.

“We’ve been in touch with them almost on a weekly basis.

“I couldn’t speak more highly of the police and the family liaison officers.

“Thanks go out to the paramedics and the air ambulance who tried to save him.

“It’s a sad day for the family and his friends in the village and we’re sure that he will never be forgotten.”

A statement on behalf of Mr Moody’s sons Ken, John, Brian and Alan, read: “Since the devastating event of the death of Ernest Moody the lives of our family and friends have been affected immensely.

“It’s very difficult to put into words the overwhelming effect that this has had on us all.

“To lose a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and a very dear friend and much recognised character to many in the village of Chalfont St Peter.

“Ernest was 95-years-old and still very sprightly for his age, his whole world was about walking about the village and regularly visiting his family.

“Unfortunately this tragic event took place on the pavement just 50 yards or so from the house.

“Although advanced in years his outlook and vitality was that of someone many years younger.

“In fact on his 90th and 91st birthday his wish was to have a golfing weekend with his sons.

“Ernie was a regular village character to many people, we as a family knew of his popularity but were so overwhelmed at the amount of flowers tribute and messages.

“His funeral was attended by over 100 friends and family, filling the church to capacity.”